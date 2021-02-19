What was predicted to be about 6 inches or more of snow followed by a mixture of sleet and freezing rain Thursday turned out to be quite the opposite for most areas in the Shenandoah Valley.
Mother Nature blanketed the Harrisonburg area with an inch or two of snow before shifting to a heavy sleet and ice storm.
The ice, which fell on many snow-covered roads, left driving conditions treacherous.
Early morning crashes included jack-knifed tractor-trailers on Interstate 64 near Afton and on Interstate 81 near Verona, but Harrisonburg and Rockingham County managed to avoid any major crashes on the interstate and on city and county roads.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said most heeded the warning to stay home.
“It definitely seems like most of the morning a lot of people stayed in,” Hutcheson said. “Traffic overall has been light. Problems have been minimal.
He said there were a few vehicles sliding off the road, but nothing major.
By 4 p.m., the Virginia State Police aided 225 stuck or disabled vehicles statewide and responded to 385 traffic crashes.
In the Culpeper Division, which includes Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, troopers responded to 47 disabled vehicles and 48 crashes.
Hutcheson said it helped that school divisions and many major employers in the area decided to close for the day.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County schools were closed, as was James Madison University.
Harrisonburg also suspended bus service.
Even the Cargill plant in Dayton, in a rare move, closed up shop for the day.
Ken Slack, a spokesman with the Virginia Department of Transportation, said crews spent Thursday plowing and treating primary roads in the 11-county Staunton District. Crews operated around the clock, with rotating 12-hour shifts.
While Shenandoah County and farther north saw higher snow totals, he said Harrisonburg and Rockingham County precipitation shifted rapidly from snow to sleet and freezing rain.
“That’s going to hold down our snow totals, but it created a sloppy mess on the roads,” Slack said.
He said that made the roads harder to plow. He said crews focused mainly on primary roads and would eventually get to secondary roads later Thursday night into today.
He said roads will likely continue to be in rough shape during the morning hours for days to come because of projected overnight freezing temperatures through the weekend.
Slack said drivers need to be alert.
“Take it seriously and adjust your speed for the conditions,” he said. “It doesn’t take a whole lot of sleet and ice to make you lose control.”
As of midafternoon, Dominion Energy, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and Harrisonburg Electric Commission reported no power outages in Harrisonburg or Rockingham County.
