A Rockingham County grand jury on Tuesday indicted three men charged in connection with a July shooting.
Daryan Marcquez Ferguson, 20, Aaron Christopher Gordon, 20, and Za’Juan Page, 20, all of Harrisonburg, are charged with two felony counts of malicious wounding by mob.
Following their indictments, the trio appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled them to return to court on March 2. On that day, Wilson will likely either schedule a plea hearing or trial date.
The investigation into the trio began on July 14 at about 6:30 p.m., when emergency crews responded to City Hall for the report of two gunshot victims.
However, the victims drove to the area of East Johnson and Community streets, where they were found by police.
Police believe the shooting took place at the J-M Apartments off West Grattan Street in downtown, but the victims fled in a car.
Police say the victims were taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center. One was then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The two victims, police say, were sitting in a car on West Grattan Street when they were approached by the suspects.
Police say a struggle ensued with one of the suspects and the victim in the passenger's seat after the suspects displayed a gun. One of the suspects fired a gun, striking both men. Police did not say which suspect they believe pulled the trigger.
While Gordon has no previous felony convictions, Page was convicted of five felonies as a juvenile, including felony robbery and felony robbery with a firearm, according to court records.
All three men are being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
