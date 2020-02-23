SALEM — Tears filled the eyes of Brady Fincham as he thought back on it.
This season provided a lot of challenges for the East Rockingham wrestling team, but the Eagles seemingly responded well to every single one of them.
"We share a really tight bond," Fincham said. "We were all like brothers."
Despite having just three wrestlers on its roster under first-year coach David Kisling, East Rockingham sent all three athletes to the title bouts in their respective weight classes at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championships on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
Although Fincham (170), Dalton Shifflett (145) and Derek Liddle (195) ultimately came up short of bringing home state gold, Kisling said he couldn't be more proud of what the group accomplished.
“I’m proud of all three of them, man," said Kisling, who won state gold as a senior with the Eagles in 2015. "It’s been an interesting season because we’ve had a lot of great success with the three guys we had. I had a very knowledgeable assistant coach with me and he helped guide me a bit. I’m proud of all my guys. No matter what, they’re champions in my book.”
That veteran assistant helping Kisling was Brady Fincham's father, John.
That's why despite finishing as state runner-up for a second season in a row, Brady Fincham couldn't help but be emotional about what the sport meant to him.
“It’s been fantastic," Fincham said. "My father and I have worked as hard as we could. I’ve been around this sport my entire life and I love it.”
Fincham lost on a 5-1 decision to Gage Richard of Virginia High, Liddle fell in a 4-1 decision to Richlands' Luke Martin and Shifflett was pinned with 1:41 remaining in the second period by Central-Wise's Jonah Phillips.
“We had a lot of good kids on this team," Liddle said. "We worked hard and everything. It wasn’t the ideal way to end it, but what can you do? You just have to keep working. It was a lot of fun. I’m going to miss the sport so much.”
It was clear that all three members of the East Rock wrestling team loved the sport based the amount of historic success each of them had this year.
And after reaching the state tournament three previous times, Shiflett was satisfied with achieving his first-ever podium appearance as a senior.
“It means a lot to me just to make it to states," Shifflett said. "Every kid doesn’t get to come here and get this experience. It makes it all worth it.”
Despite falling short, the Eagles were able to take pride in their accomplishments.
All three wrestlers making it to the state tournament wasn't something any of them envisioned, they admitted. And while the end result didn't bring any gold medals, it did bring a brother hood that'll last a lifetime.
“They were each others’ best friends," Kisling said. "At that point, they’re basically brothers.”
Six City/County Wrestlers Place At State Meet
Entering the final match of his high school career, Turner Ashby senior Payton Jackson said he was determined to end on a positive note.
“It was really important for me," Jackson said. "I didn’t want to have any regrets about my last match being a loss. That’s just not who I am. I don’t like losing. I just really wanted the last one to be good for me.”
Jackson did just that as he finished fifth in the 120-pound weight class of the VHSL Class 3 wrestling championships in Salem on Saturday. Spotswood's Zach Hartman was fourth in the 170-pound weight class while teammate Gracin Lam was also fifth at 106.
Trailblazers sophomore Michael Roadcap was sixth at 145 while Broadway's Jesse Earhart (170) and Reid Garrison (195) also finished sixth in their respective weight classes. Harrisonburg's Anttwone Washington was fourth in the 220-pound weight class at the Class 5 championships at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn.
“It could have gone either way, but I felt like I had the edge and started figuring him out," said Earhart, who was ruled out for the day after suffering a concussion in consolation semifinals. "It’s nice to place, but I was looking forward to getting higher on the podium. You can’t do anything about it. All you can do is wrestle your hardest and whatever happens, happens.”
For Lam, it was his first time at the state meet and was a positive experience. He said it motivated him to do even better next season.
“It’s been pretty great," Lam said. "It was a good experience because it was my first time. I’m just glad to be here. It’s a big accomplishment. I’ve been wrestling since middle school. It just shows how much work I’ve put in over the years.”
The meet also put a cap on the careers of seniors like Hartman, who left Salem proud of what he accomplished despite coming up short of gold.
“It just feels good to be on the podium my senior year," Hartman said. "I was never worried about getting first. It would have been nice. But honestly, it’s just about the fun of the sport, the fun of the team that kept me going.”
Ending on a positive note was something Hartman left proud of and something that motivated Jackson, too, as he closed his career.
After finishing with a win and his first-ever appearance on the podium at the state meet, Jackson said he can now graduate from Turner Ashby proud.
“It just means all my hard work, dedication the last six or seven years have been worth it," Jackson said. "Getting on the podium is just really special to me.”
