Each time Corbin Lucas steps on the field, he is surrounded by close friends.
Except the bond between Lucas and a pair of his Bridgewater teammates in the Rockingham County Baseball League goes beyond the typical tight-knit clichés teams often make when camaraderie is at an all-time high.
For Lucas and pitchers Chris Huffman and Derek Shifflett, their bond goes back to their days as kids. Add in Clover Hill’s Blake Sipe and Grottoes’ David Wood and the RCBL was filled with a batch of talented Fort Defiance alums this summer.
“We had a great time at Fort and we felt like we probably could have achieved more with the group we had,” Lucas said. “It was a blast and we’re thankful for those memories. It’s just good looking around the league and seeing guys that I grew up with, played baseball with for more than 10 years now. We all went our own separate paths in college and to see them now is awesome.”
Lucas went the Division III path and put together a stellar four-year career at Shenandoah University while Shifflett and Huffman both attended James Madison. Huffman most recently pitched in the San Diego Padres organization before needing Tommy John surgery in May of 2019.
While playing for the Indians, the trio also played with players such as Sipe and Daniel Wright — a pair of future Radford standouts — and other talented pieces such as Wood, Dustin Brugler, Timmy Miller, Tyler Hoffman and Nate Hill.
With the Reds this summer, it’s been that same type of team bond that they once displayed with their Fort teammates that has helped put them in a position to go after another RCBL title this year.
“We have a couple of Fort grads, some JMU grads, some current JMU players and a former coach,” Shifflett said. “This team has been very diverse. We’re old, we’re young. I’ve become really good friends with a lot of the guys and it’s made it a blast. I’ve always had fun with Bridgewater, but this year really seemed to gel together well.”
The team added a couple of current Dukes this summer in Justin Showalter, who is a Turner Ashby graduate that once played under Lucas in high school, and Lliam Grubbs. They also got a key addition in slugger George Laase, a veteran DH that is the head coach at Staunton High and for the Strasburg Express of the Valley Baseball League.
“We do stuff together off the field and it’s definitely fun,” Huffman said. “I feel like I learned just as much from them as I would if I was playing [professional] ball somewhere. They’re really smart guys and they’ve been around the game a long time. It’s just fun to kind of pick their brain and see what they’re seeing on the field and stuff like that.”
The different backgrounds on this year’s edition of the Reds is unique. The team has been loaded with veterans in recent years as it established itself as one of the most consistent teams in the league, but has a mix of young and old faces on this year’s roster.
“It started with a learning curve and trying to teach these new guys the kind of baseball the Bridgewater Reds play and what this league is about,” Lucas said. “It’s been a blast because we all come from very different backgrounds. It’s been fun meeting those guys and developing friendships with these kids. We tend to butt heads because we’re all pretty competitive, but we’ve worked through it pretty well and I think we’re coming together at the right time.”
During the postseason, the veterans Shifflett and Lucas have both come up big. Shifflett entered Wednesday’s game against Broadway with a 4-1 record and a 1.68 ERA. He has pitched at least four innings in all but one postseason game for Bridgewater. He’s also 32-for-88 at the plate with a homer and 17 RBIs.
“One thing that I’ve kind of figured out since JMU is that if you don’t go out there and try to throw as hard every single pitch, it won’t hurt as bad the next day,” Shifflett said. “I’ve changed a lot, into more of an offspeed pitcher rather than trying to pump up the [velocity]. Ever since that, my arm hasn’t hurt nearly as bad. As you get older, you adjust to the things that you can and can’t do anymore.
“I’ve always been a competitive person my entire life, but playoffs bring out a different side in everybody. It’s not just me. It’s the competition. It’s a whole different atmosphere in the playoffs. More fans come, more players on the team showing up. You get the best out of everybody. When you play good teams, you seem to find the best in yourself. It’s always been like that.”
Lucas is 33-for-75 at the plate with five homers and 21 RBIs. Although Huffman has only pitched two innings with three strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA, the former minor leaguer is expected to take on a bigger role as the Reds get deeper into the postseason.
“Derek is a bulldog,” Lucas said. “He’s a guy that demands the ball. He’s the only person I know that can pitch as much as he does. I always tell him he’s not going to be able to lift his arm up with how much he pitches. He’s just an absolute competitor. He disrupts tempo. He’s a guy that goes out there and does a lot of weird things to get guys out.
“Chris, on the other hand, is going to throw the ball by you. To see him now, it’s great to see him as a polished picture. He can still throw the ball hard, but he hits his spots. Derek tries to get you off balance, but Chris is going to get you hit it where he wants you to hit it. Chris is going to control where you hit and how hard you hit it.”
Fur Huffman, simply being back on the field is what matters to him. He’s not sure of his future plan after this summer, he said, and instead is just focused on enjoying being able to play the game he loves again.
“It’s been great,” Huffman said. “It’s been a little over a year and a half since I actually got to play, so it was pretty awesome just to be back and playing with guys I’ve played with growing up. I think that’s pretty cool.”
Each time Huffman steps on the field, he said he’s thankful for the opportunity.
And like Lucas and Shifflett, he’s grateful to do it with many of his closest friends.
“I think it’s awesome,” Huffman said. “We spent a lot of time growing up together, practiced a lot together. It’s kind of fun to play against guys like Blake and David and compete that way. I feel like one of the reasons we were really good at Fort was because we always tried to push each other and make each other the best players we could be. I think it went a long way then and it’s paying off now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.