Plenty of questions remain about the upcoming college basketball season, but James Madison’s prospects for 2020-21 got a whole lot brighter Monday.
The Dukes announced incoming transfers Jalen Hodge, Joel Mensah and Vado Morse had all been granted waivers by the NCAA for immediate eligibility.
All three have two seasons left to play and join graduate transfer Rashawn Fredericks, who last played at Cincinnati during the 2018-19 season, as experienced newcomers eligible to play during Mark Byington’s first season as head coach at JMU.
“We’re obviously very excited to have confirmation from the NCAA that these three will be immediately eligible,” Byington said via press release. “Not only are they talented players, but they are experienced players. With COVID-19, we have had limited access to our student-athletes, which puts a premium on having guys who know how to navigate a unique season.”
JMU signed eight newcomers this spring — including three incoming freshmen and a fifth transfer, former Wyoming forward TJ Taylor. Taylor, who averaged seven points per game and started for the Cowboys during the second half of his sophomore season, may sit out this season to play as a redshirt junior in 2021-22.
In other local sports Monday:
Rockingham County Baseball League
Montezuma 11, Broadway 3: Former Harrisonburg standout Owen Stewart went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs as Montezuma picked up an impressive 11-3 win over first-place Broadway at James Madison University’s Eagle Field.
Jacob Haney added a pair of hits, three runs scored and an RBI, PJ Hanisak had two hits, a run scored and an RBI and Conner Houser had a trio of RBIs for the Braves. Turner Ashby’s Grant Thomas and veteran Gavin Rush added an RBI apiece.
On the mound for Montezuma (7-12), Page County standout and Virginia Tech commit T.R. Williams tossed four innings, giving up one run on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out six. Braydon Collier and Lance Williams, the younger brother of T.R., combined to pitch five innings of relief, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five.
For the Bruins (15-5), Natty Solomon, Kevin Rush, Austin Martin and former Broadway standout Bryce Turner finished with one hit apiece.
New Market 13, Elkton 7: Grant Thompson went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, a home run and four RBIs as New Market cruised past Elkton 13-7 at Stonewall Memorial Park.
Haden Madagan was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Shockers while Luke Estep was 2-for-3 with a double, a pair of runs scored and an RBI.
Henry Delavergne, Pierce Bucher and Ethan Laird all added two hits apiece for New Market (12-6) while Kirk Messick got the win on the mound.
For the Blue Sox (6-12), Will Decker was 2-for-5 with a run scord, a homer and three RBIs and Lee Carneal was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, a homer and a pair of RBIs. Former Spotswood standout JJ Loker and Nathan Rebich added one RBI apiece.
