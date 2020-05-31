Former R.E. Lee standout Jesse Bartley was one of two Bridgewater golfers named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's 2019-20 All-Conference women's golf squad.
Bartley led the Eagles and ranked sixth in the league in scoring average (82.0). She was joined on the All-ODAC second team by teammate Savannah Scott.
Eastern Mennonite's Olyvia Longacre, meanwhile, earned third-team status to wrap up her career. She finished with the best scoring average (84.9) of her four-year career with the Royals.
Bartley was also named the ODAC Sportswoman of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.