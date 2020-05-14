The Virginia State Golf Association-VIP Foundation recognized its 2020 scholarship award recipients on Thursday, including three local athletes.
This year, the Foundation is awarding $83,000 to 38 students across Virginia that share a common interest in the game of golf. Funding for the scholarships is generated in large part by annual VSGA-VIP Golf Card sales.
Harrisonburg's Jane Thompson, a two-time Valley District Player of the Year with a 4.38 GPA, earned a $3,000 award. She remains undecided on where she'll continue her education but has an interest in psychology or kinesiology.
The $1,500 award winners included Turner Ashby's Luke Mowery and Page County's Meredith O'Connor. Mowery was a three-time regional qualifier for the Knights and will attend Clemson next year while O'Connor plays the sport recreationally and will attend Virginia Tech.
The VSGA-VIP Scholarship Foundation was created more than 30 years ago and has awarded $2.3 million to nearly 1,000 students since their beginnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.