When Ethan Vest visited the campus of Mary Baldwin University in his hometown of Staunton, first-year boys basketball coach Matt Griggs had some harsh words.
Griggs, who will coach the Squirrels in their inaugural season during the 2020-21 academic year as a club team, told Vest "if I can't get it done in the classroom or out in the community, then this program isn't for me."
While that advice would have scared off some recruits, it was exactly what the former R.E Lee standout and current Eastern Mennonite senior wanted to hear.
"I think that's how every coach should run their team," the 6-foot-4 forward said.
Vest is one of three locals that will join the new program for its first year in existence. Joining Vest in Staunton will be Broadway guard Caleb Williams along with Wilson Memorial guard Matt Poole.
"It's always been my goal and my dream," Williams said. "It means so much to me because it shows my hard work paid off, but I know this is only the beginning."
Griggs was hired in December to lead the Squirrels, but has been working solo until able to hire assistants in the summer. Mary Baldwin will start men's basketball next school year as a club sport before transitioning to a varsity team for the 2021-22 season. It'll be a member of the USA South Atlantic Conference.
"Coach Griggs makes the opportunity to play at MBU even more intriguing because he has a very positive attitude and is a genuine person," Poole said. "Playing close to home is a big deal for me. ... I think it'll be interesting and our team has big goals."
Williams added: "They make you feel at home and they are always available to talk about anything at any time and they know what it is going to take to win. It will be nice because I can still come back and appreciate my home town for everything they have done for me and hopefully give back to the community because without them, I would not be where I am at today."
For Williams and Vest, the path to playing college basketball wasn't an easy one. Vest suffered a torn ACL after transferring from R.E. Lee to EMHS and missed the entire season. Williams, while never missing time in basketball because of it, also suffered a torn ACL during football season as a junior and it took over a year for the two-sport athlete to completely recover and get back to full health.
"It's always been a goal of mine to play at the next level and it's really a dream come true now that it's becoming a reality," Vest said. "After not being able to play for a whole season, it makes you realize how much you really love the game. It makes you feel better because you're working to get back out on the court rather than just doing it to sit around for the next four years."
Williams added: "I have always appreciated basketball and how God has truly let me do amazing things through basketball, but I have definitely seen a different perspective of the sport when you can’t do what you love because of injury. It really makes you realize that you can’t take any breaks. It makes it all worth it because I wanted to get back to what I loved and I wanted to prove a lot of people wrong by showing them my ACL wasn’t going to slow me down."
Last season, Williams averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The 6-foot-4 guard was a first-team All-Valley District selection. Poole, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 16 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was a first-team All-Shenandoah District choice. Vest, meanwhile, averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game during his last healthy season with the Leemen in 2018-19.
"Even though things have been shut down, the work doesn't stop," Poole said. "Now you even have to work harder. The goal when I get there is to train and become the best basketball player I can be. I'm willing to do whatever coach asks of me and if that's a major role, I'm ready for that. If not, I'll be a great teammate and continue to work harder."
Poole said he plans to major in psychology while Vest has an interest in criminal justice and Williams wants to study business and marketing. Regardless of their athletic accomplishments, Griggs has made it clear to his incoming class that their commitment to success off the court is just as important as it is on it.
And that's exactly what the three local products like to hear.
"I just want to be the best player I can be," Vest said. "Only time will tell how fast I can make an impact, but I'm going to do everything I can to make that possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.