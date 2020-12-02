There's something different about putting on the Page County jersey in the spring.
Both the baseball and softball programs are among the top in all of Class 2 and have multiple state championships on their resume and that tradition has continued.
On Nov. 11, a trio of Panthers signed the letters of intent to play their respective sports at the next level. Maddie Gordon (Penn State) and Taylor Hankins (James Madison) will each continue their softball careers while T.R. Williams (Virginia Tech), who is considered the top recruit in the state by many scouts, will play baseball.
"I was really excited when I signed," Gordon said. "It felt like I had accomplished part of my dream and was one step closer to home."
All three athletes have been committed to their respective programs since early in their varsity careers with Gordon choosing Penn State despite older sister, Kate, serving as an All-American standout at nearby JMU. Hankins chose the Dukes while she was a freshman at Broadway and Williams has stayed loyal to the Hokies.
"It was an indescribable feeling," Hankins said. "It felt like a dream come true, but I know I still have a long way to go and the real work starts now."
Gordon said as soon as she stepped on campus at Penn State, it felt like home to her.
For Hankins, playing close to home with JMU has been a goal since she was a kid.
"I've always wanted to play for these coaches and at this school," Hankins said. "The thing that really kept me loyal is seeing how loyal there were to me. ... I am excited to get to play in front of a home crowd and live out my dream of Division I softball."
While Gordon signed at PCHS with her immediate family, both Hankins and Williams opted so sign their paperwork at home surrounded by their own family and friends.
“It was a big accomplishment for me and my family together," Williams said. "I was really happy to have them there with me.”
It's been an odd year for the Page athletes after their junior seasons were wiped out by the Virginia High School League due to COVID-19 and now the future of their senior season still remains questionable with coronavirus numbers surging locally.
"It has definitely increased my appreciation for the game," Gordon said. "I have always loved the game and playing, but not being able to play like usual for the past nine months has made me want to compete even more. When things go back to normal, I definitely won't take any moment for granted."
Hankins added: "These last nine months haven't been easy, but it has definitely made me appreciate being able to play sports more."
The Panthers baseball and softball teams are expected to play this April through June in a condensed season under the VHSL's "Championship +1 model." If they do, both squads will be contenders to bring home another state title.
“We definitely take the game a lot more seriously, especially for me," Williams said. "I don’t have a lot more time left in high school, so I want to cherish all the moments you get playing games and practicing and stuff.”
The pride that comes with putting on a Page County jersey is simply unique.
And that's why, before they head off to their respective college homes for the next four years, all three athletes are looking forward to donning the navy blue one last time.
"[I'm looking forward to] getting one more chance to play with the girls that I grew up playing with," Gordon said. "I'm really looking forward to representing Page County one last time with them. I'm also looking forward to having the opportunity to compete for another state title. Every year, that is the goal. To have the chance one more time is something I look forward to."
