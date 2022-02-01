Three people who fled to the United Kingdom after being accused of attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and kill their parents in Dayton in July 2018 are to be extradited, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia said Monday.
The High Court of Justiciary in Scotland denied extradition appeals for Valerie Perfect Hayes, 41, Gary Blake Reburn, 58, and Jennifer Lynn Amnott, 36, and determined there is no bar to their extradition back to the United States to stand trial for the kidnapping they planned and attempted.
Hayes, Reburn and Amnott fled to the United Kingdom in August 2018 and have tried to block their extradition back to the United States “based on the severity of the mandatory life sentence each would receive if convicted,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia said in a press release.
“I am grateful to see the extradition process proceeding,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a statement. “This community was shocked when these events occurred and the underlying plot was uncovered. Although we expect further appeals, the Department of Justice will never stop working to bring those charged back to the United States to face justice.”
It is possible for there to be further appeals of extradition, the statement said.
Hayes, Reburn and Amnott face charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping involving children, conspiracy to kill witnesses with the intent to prevent communication with law enforcement, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, attempted killing of a witness and other firearm offenses.
In December 2019, Frank Jesse Amnott, Jennifer Amnott’s husband, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit the offense of kidnapping, conspiracy to kill witnesses, and brandishing, carrying and using a firearm in commission of a federal crime of violence.
The crime of conspiracy to kill witnesses carries a sentence of mandatory life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia said December 2019.
In 2014, Frank and Jennifer Amnott became friends with Hayes when they were all living in Florida at the time, attorneys said. Hayes consistently told the Amnotts she worked for the federal government and could help them adopt a child. Hayes did not actually work for the government.
The Amnotts later received a call from Hayes, who was living in Maryland with her boyfriend, Reburn, in 2018. Hayes told the Amnotts three of her children were kidnapped and in custody of two separate Mennonite families in Dayton, and asked for help recovering the children, as well as two other children, attorneys said.
Attorneys said Hayes knew the Amnotts could not conceive their own children, and pledged if they helped Hayes kidnap the children, the Amnotts could keep one of the children for themselves.
The four devised a plan to travel from Maryland to Rockingham County to kidnap the children from two separate homes, attorneys said, and to kill the children’s parents.
Attorneys said their plan was for Hayes, Reburn and Frank Amnott to enter the first house and hold the parents at gunpoint, and secure the two children. Once Hayes got the children, Reburn and Frank Amnott would murder the parents.
Then, they planned to drive to a second house and attempt a similar execution, attorneys said. The conspirators also sought to eliminate witnesses to the abductions, and afterward, all children would be taken from Virginia to Maryland. The Amnotts would then return to Florida with the child Hayes promised them, attorneys said.
The children were all younger than 8 years old, attorneys said.
Hayes, Reburn, and Frank Amnott put their plan into action on July 29, 2018, and Jennifer Amnott received updates from Virginia while remaining in Maryland watching Hayes’ other children, attorneys said. At nightfall, Hayes, Reburn and Frank Amnott drove to the first house, where a husband and wife were getting ready for bed, and two children were already asleep.
Attorneys said Hayes approached the door, dressed in clothing to appear as a Mennonite. When the husband opened the door, the group forced their way inside the home and held him at gunpoint.
While the father was held at gunpoint by Reburn and Frank Amnott, Hayes began to look for the wife and children, attorneys said. However, the mother grabbed a cordless phone and ran outside the house, hiding in a cornfield in the vicinity of the home. She called 911, and a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched immediately.
The deputy arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call and located the children, who were unharmed and in their bedroom, attorneys said. The deputy proceeded to the basement and found Frank Amnott holding the father at gunpoint. Frank Amnott was taken into custody without incident.
Because the kidnapping attempt failed, the group did not go to the second house, attorneys said. Rather, Hayes and Reburn returned to Maryland to meet with Jennifer Amnott, and they then escaped to Scotland.
The FBI and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case. Kavanaugh and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Jones are prosecuting the case for the United States, according to the statement.
“Although the facts of this case read like the script of a bad horror movie, the defendants’ murderous plot was real and it posed a grave risk to their intended victims,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said in a December 2019 statement. “I appreciate the diligence of the FBI and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case and bringing these conspirators to justice.”
