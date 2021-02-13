Get to the bottom of the decades old question: "Are you smarter than a fifth grader?"
Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. is hosting a virtual trivia night today at 6:30 p.m. to support the educational nonprofit.
REFI has served as the fundraising arm for Rockingham County Public Schools for more than 25 years, supporting learning by securing financial contributions and educational resources for students and teachers.
Teams of six can be formed to compete in an interactive trivia night over Zoom, hosted by Tailor-Made Trivia. Registration caps at 108 people, or 18 teams, but people are welcome to hope online and watch the trivia night as "trivia cheerleaders."
All donations will directly support the Innovative Learning Grants. Over $55,000 was awarded to classrooms during 2019-20 through REFI. Innovative Learning Grants are designated to educators for creating motivating and engaging scholastic experiences for students.
Innovative Learning Grant applications for this year are due Feb. 19.
Sign-ups are available at refigivesback.org.
