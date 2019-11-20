When work and play come together in a collaboration between two award-winning breweries, you know the brewers are fermenting an idea for a funky beer.
Harrisonburg’s Pale Fire Brewing and Richmond’s Ardent Craft Ales put their heads together to brew a kettle sour India pale ale love child called Floreda Idaho.
Dreaming of combining two popular hops — citra and Idaho 7 — the brewers were struck by the memory of a 1993 gag from “The Simpsons” when Lisa Simpson and Ralph Wiggum receive trophies for poorly constructed state-themed costumes. Lisa, dressed in a cutout labeled “Floreda” with an orange taped to the side, and Ralph, with a sign that says “Idaho” stuck to his shirt, are presented awards because they “obviously had no help from their parents.”
Pale Fire owner Tim Brady said the brewers had the opportunity to be creative and have fun with the name because the collaboration is a small batch.
“We were kind of joking that the breweries got no help from their parents on this,” Brady said.
Billy Jack’s Wing and Draft Shack is hosting a steal-a-pint-night today to celebrate the collaboration. The bar often pours lagers, ciders and ales from around the state, but today the draft list features the keynote beer, Floreda Idaho, alongside other beers from Pale Fire and Ardent.
Brady said Billy Jack’s is a gem in the brewing community that works to highlight high-quality and notable brews.
“Billy Jack’s has one of the best craft beer programs in the state,” Brady said.
Shauna Cunningham is the beer buyer and event coordinator for Billy Jack’s, and she said the two breweries consistently deliver popular and tasty products, so she expects a busy night.
“I have high expectations and high hopes. Knowing those guys, it’s going to be great,” Cunningham said.
Both IPAs and sours are light beer styles, but it is not common to combine the two.
“It has a nice fruity lactic acidity to it,” Brady said. “It features grapefruit, tangerine and tropical fruit notes.”
Floreda Idaho has 5.2% alcohol by volume and measures at 10 international bitterness units.
Ryan Kelly, digital and social media coordinator for Ardent, said the hybrid is a first for the breweries and also the first Harrisonburg collaboration for the Richmond beermakers.
“It’s a funky style. A sour IPA is not something that everybody has tried. It’s definitely unique,” Kelly said. “IPA fans might be a little surprised by the tartness, and sour fans might be a little surprised by the hoppiness.”
Tonight’s event will run from 5 p.m. until the bar closes at midnight.
