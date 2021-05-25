TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Broadway at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Broadway at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Luray at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Broadway in Region C tournament, TBA

Bull Run District at East Rockingham, at Spotswood, 10 a.m.

High School Boys

Bull Run District at East Rockingham, at Spotswood, 12 p.m.

Broadway in Region C tournament, TBA

Harrisonburg in regionals, 4 p.m.

