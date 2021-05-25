TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Broadway at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Broadway at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Luray at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Broadway in Region C tournament, TBA
Bull Run District at East Rockingham, at Spotswood, 10 a.m.
High School Boys
Bull Run District at East Rockingham, at Spotswood, 12 p.m.
Broadway in Region C tournament, TBA
Harrisonburg in regionals, 4 p.m.
