TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Staunton at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 5:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Staunton at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Broadway, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Waynesboro at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
