TODAY
BASEBALL
Valley Baseball League
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College World Series
Best-of-three final series begins
James Madison or Oklahoma against Alabama or Florida State, 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Region 3C Championships at Fluvanna County, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.