TODAY

TENNIS

High School Girls

Region tournament at East Rockingham, at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

Spotswood at Liberty Christian at Liberty University, TBA

Broadway vs. TBA, at TBA

High School Boys

Region tournament at East Rockingham, at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

BASEBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

