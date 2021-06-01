TODAY
TENNIS
High School Girls
Region tournament at East Rockingham, at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
Spotswood at Liberty Christian at Liberty University, TBA
Broadway vs. TBA, at TBA
High School Boys
Region tournament at East Rockingham, at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
BASEBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
