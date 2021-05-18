BASEBALL
College
James Madison at William & Mary, completion of suspended game from April 25, 6:30 p.m.
High School
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Waynesoro, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Broadway, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant School, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Valley District Individual Tournament at Turner Ashby, TBA
High School Girls
Valley District Individual Tournament at Turner Ashby, TBA
