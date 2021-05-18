BASEBALL

College

James Madison at William & Mary, completion of suspended game from April 25, 6:30 p.m.

High School

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Waynesoro, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge at Broadway, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Covenant School, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Valley District Individual Tournament at Turner Ashby, TBA

High School Girls

Valley District Individual Tournament at Turner Ashby, TBA

