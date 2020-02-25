LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Virginia Military Institute at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m. (originally slated for Wednesday)
BASKETBALL
High School Girls
Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III First Round
Blessed Sacrament Hueguenot Catholic School at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
