BOYS
Harrisonburg 78, Turner Ashby 34
TURNER ASHBY (34) — Brunk 1 0-0 3, N. Gerber 0 0-1 0, Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, P. Garber 0 1-3 1, E. Gerber 3 2-4 9, Snow 0 0-0 0, Kiser 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 4-7 6, Swinehart 1 0-1 2, Showalter 0 0-2 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Spruhan 4 0-1 11, Valle 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-19 34.
HARRISONBURG (78) — Butler 3 3-4 10, Mensah 4 1-2 9, Washington 2 0-0 4, Tacy 2 1-2 5, Lichti 2 0-0 5, Weakley 2 0-0 4, Walker 3 1-1 7 Sly 0 0-0 0, Fields 3 0-1 7, Kuangu 5 0-4 10, Megginson 7 1-3 15, Harvey 1 0-0 2.Totals 34 7-17 78.
Turner Ashby;15;8;8;3—34
Harrisonburg;16;26;15;21—78
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Spruhan 3, Brunk, E. Gerber), Harrisonburg 3 (Butler, Lichti, Fields).
Eastern Mennonite 67, Roanoke Catholic 46
EASTERN MENNONITE (67) — A. Hatter 1 0-0 3, Cardoza 0 2-2 2, Church 4 2-2 14, Bellamy 1 0-0 3, GIllenwater 8 0-1 22, Jones 2 1-5 5, Mahlong 7 0-1 14, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 2 0-0 4, Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-11 67.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (46) — Faulkner 2 0-0 5, Jones 4 0-1 11, Adams 1 0-0 2, Simpkins 0 0-0 0, Lynch 2 1-2 6, Greenlees 1 0-2 3, Latreill 0 0-2 0, Toney 2 1-2 5, Hogodorn 3 0-0 8, Porter 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 2-9 46.
Eastern Mennonote;20;17;14;16—67
Roanoke Catholic;7;18;11;10—46
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 12 (Gillenwater 6, Church 4, A. Hatter, Bellamy), Roanoke Catholic 8 (Jones 3, Hogodorn 2, Faulkner, Lynch, Greenlees).
GIRLS
Turner Ashby 49, Harrisonburg 36
HARRISONBURG (36) — Tirado 2 0-0 5, Waid 1 2-2 5, Stuart 0 0-0 0, Muncy 1 0-3 2, Blosser 0 0-0 0, Cain 3 8-12 14, Manson 0 0-0 0, Garcia 3 2-2 8, Lemon 1 0-0 2, Farmer 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-19 36.
TURNER ASHBY (49) — Cyzick 1 0-0 2, Moyers 1 1-2 3, Kiracofe 5 8-8 13, Shiflet 1 3-5 5, Riner 5 7-11 17, Swartley 2 3-6 7, Lam 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 17-27 49.
Harrisonburg;12;11;7;6—36
Turner Ashby;11;12;10;16—49
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Tirado, Waid).
Page County 60, East Rockingham 33
EAST ROCKINGHAM (33) — Hindle 0 0-0 0, Franklin 0 1-2 1, Clayton 0 0-0 0, Foltz 1 0-1 2, Fox 2 0-0 4, Vaughan 0 1-2 1, Baugher 2 3-5 7, Siever 3 1-3 8, Smith 4 1-3 10, Herring 0 0-0 0, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dofflemyer 0 0-0 0, Monger 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 7-15 33.
PAGE COUNTY (60) — Nauman 5 2-4 16, Mason 0 2-2 2, Monger 0 4-4 4, Southers 0 0-0 0, C. Lucas 5 0-0 16, Hankins 5 1-1 11, Hilliard 3 1-2 7, Lucas 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 10-13 60.
East Rockingham;8;11;5;8–33
Page County;17;21;13;9—60
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 2 (Siever, Smith), Page County 8 (Naum 4, C. Lucas 3, Hankins).
