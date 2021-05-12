TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
Turner Ashby 8, Spotswood 4
East Rockingham 21, Stonewall Jackson 1
Fort Defiance 13, Staunton 2
Broadway 6, Waynesboro 0
Stuarts Draft 4, Buffalo Gap 3
BASEBALL
High School
Rockbridge County 7, Harrisonburg 2
Fort Defiance 8, Staunton 7
Broadway 14, Waynesboro 2
Stonewall Jackson 9, East Rockingham 4
Rappahannock County 6, Luray 3
Turner Ashby 8, Spotswood 3
Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 1
Riverheads 10, Wilson Memorial 8
SOCCER
High School Boys
Stonewall Jackson 8, East Rockingham 2
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg 4, Rockbridge County 2
Turner Ashby 2, Spotswood 1
Broadway 3, Waynesboro 1
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 1, Spotswood 0
TENNIS
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 6, Broadway 3
Harrisonburg 9, Waynesboro 0
Spotswood 7, Rockbridge 2
High School Girls
Broadway 6, Turner Ashby 3
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0
