TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Turner Ashby 8, Spotswood 4

East Rockingham 21, Stonewall Jackson 1

Fort Defiance 13, Staunton 2

Broadway 6, Waynesboro 0

Stuarts Draft 4, Buffalo Gap 3

BASEBALL

High School

Rockbridge County 7, Harrisonburg 2

Fort Defiance 8, Staunton 7

Broadway 14, Waynesboro 2

Stonewall Jackson 9, East Rockingham 4

Rappahannock County 6, Luray 3

Turner Ashby 8, Spotswood 3

Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 1

Riverheads 10, Wilson Memorial 8

SOCCER

High School Boys

Stonewall Jackson 8, East Rockingham 2

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg 4, Rockbridge County 2

Turner Ashby 2, Spotswood 1

Broadway 3, Waynesboro 1

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 1, Spotswood 0

TENNIS

High School Boys

Turner Ashby 6, Broadway 3

Harrisonburg 9, Waynesboro 0

Spotswood 7, Rockbridge 2

High School Girls

Broadway 6, Turner Ashby 3

Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0

