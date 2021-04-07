TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
James Madison 6-3, Radford 2-0
Virginia Wesleyan 2-7, Bridgewater 1-6
Randolph-Macon 2-3, Eastern Mennonite 1-0
SOCCER
College Women
Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 0
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar
Washington & Lee at Bridgewater
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater 6, Shepherd 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
