TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

James Madison 6-3, Radford 2-0

Virginia Wesleyan 2-7, Bridgewater 1-6

Randolph-Macon 2-3, Eastern Mennonite 1-0

SOCCER

College Women

Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 0

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar

Washington & Lee at Bridgewater

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater 6, Shepherd 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

