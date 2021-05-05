TUESDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Spotswood 7, Staunton 0
Wilson Memorial 6, Waynesboro 5
Page County 5, East Rockingham 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Page County 8, East Rockingham 0
Spotswood 10, Staunton 0
Wilson Memorial 12, Waynesboro 0
Fort Defiance 10, Turner Ashby 3
SOCCER
High School Girls
East Rockingham 8, Page County 0
Harrisonburg 2, Turner Ashby 1
TENNIS
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0
High School Boys
Spotswood 8, Turner Ashby 1
Harrisonburg 7, Rockbridge 2
LACROSSE
College Men
ODAC Tournament
Bridgewater 13, Roanoke 11
