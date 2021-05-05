TUESDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Spotswood 7, Staunton 0

Wilson Memorial 6, Waynesboro 5

Page County 5, East Rockingham 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Page County 8, East Rockingham 0

Spotswood 10, Staunton 0

Wilson Memorial 12, Waynesboro 0

Fort Defiance 10, Turner Ashby 3

SOCCER

High School Girls

East Rockingham 8, Page County 0

Harrisonburg 2, Turner Ashby 1

TENNIS

High School Girls

Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0

High School Boys

Spotswood 8, Turner Ashby 1

Harrisonburg 7, Rockbridge 2

LACROSSE

College Men

ODAC Tournament

Bridgewater 13, Roanoke 11

