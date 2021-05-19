TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
William & Mary 10, James Madison 3 (completion of April game)
High School
Turner Ashby 11, Waynesboro 0 (5)
Wilson Memorial 9, Buffalo Gap 6
Spotswood 16, Harrisonburg 3
Madison County 8, Stonewall Jackson 7
Riverheads 7, Fort Defiance 6
Clarke County 11, Luray 1
Broadway 13, Rockbridge 3
Rappahannock 3, Page County 2
Stuarts Draft 8, Staunton 2
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 15, Waynesboro 3
Page County 7, Rappahannock 0
Stuarts Draft 19, Staunton 1 (5)
Buffalo Gap 12, Wilson Memorial 1 (5)
Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 2
Broadway 10, Rockbridge 0
SOCCER
High School Girls
Waynesboro 2, Turner Ashby 0
Stuarts Draft 3, Staunton 1
EMHS 3, New Covenant 3 (EMHS won on PKs)
Rockbridge 3, Broadway 1
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 4, Waynesboro 2
Broadway 4, Rockbridge 2
Spotswood 2, Harrisonburg 0
Staunton 5, Stuarts Draft 1
