TUESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite 18, Washington and Lee 11
Shenandoah 8, Bridgewater 2
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater 6-9, Shenandoah 1-2
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 21, Broadway 14
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 0
Harrisonburg 3, Broadway 0
Rockbridge County 3, East Rockingham 0
Wilson Memorial 3, Spotswood 1
SOCCER
High School Girls
The Covenant School 5, Eastern Mennonite 2
