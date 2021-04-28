TUESDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Spotswood 5, Broadway 4

Page County 2, Stonewall Jackson 1

Madison County 6, Clarke County 1

College

Shenandoah 10, Eastern Mennonite 2

SOFTBALL

Spotswood 3, Broadway 2

Page County 14, Stonewall Jackson 0

Clarke County 8, Madison County 2

Rappahannock 6, Strasburg 1

College

Roanoke 1-3, Bridgewater 0-6

Eastern Mennonite 13-13, Randolph 2-17

BOYS SOCCER

Clarke County 9, Madison County 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Stonewall Jackson 10, Page County 0

Clarke County 9, Madison County 1

Strasburg 6, Rappahannock County 0

BOYS TENNIS

Waynesboro 6, Turner Ashby 3

Harrisonburg 6, Spotswood 3

Wilson Memorial 9, East Rockingham 0

Rockbridge County 8, Broadway 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0

Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 0

Broadway 8, Rockbridge County 1

FOOTBALL

High School

James Wood 55, Millbrook 42

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.