TUESDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Spotswood 5, Broadway 4
Page County 2, Stonewall Jackson 1
Madison County 6, Clarke County 1
College
Shenandoah 10, Eastern Mennonite 2
SOFTBALL
Spotswood 3, Broadway 2
Page County 14, Stonewall Jackson 0
Clarke County 8, Madison County 2
Rappahannock 6, Strasburg 1
College
Roanoke 1-3, Bridgewater 0-6
Eastern Mennonite 13-13, Randolph 2-17
BOYS SOCCER
Clarke County 9, Madison County 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Stonewall Jackson 10, Page County 0
Clarke County 9, Madison County 1
Strasburg 6, Rappahannock County 0
BOYS TENNIS
Waynesboro 6, Turner Ashby 3
Harrisonburg 6, Spotswood 3
Wilson Memorial 9, East Rockingham 0
Rockbridge County 8, Broadway 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0
Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 0
Broadway 8, Rockbridge County 1
FOOTBALL
High School
James Wood 55, Millbrook 42
