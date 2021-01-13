GIRLS
Spotswood 64, Broadway 45
SPOTSWOOD (64) — Haliburton 4 1-2 9, Carrier 5 0-0 11, Brady 3 0-0 6, Morris 5 0-0 13, Khalil 8 0-0 17, Good 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 1-2 64.
BROADWAY (45) — Williams 1 0-0 2, Fox 0 1-2 1, Saverance 0 0-0 0, Lokey 8 1-2 19, Gatesman 0 2-6 2, Wimer 0 1-2 1, Bacon 1 1-2 3, Swartz 4 10-12 18. Totals 14 16-25 45.
Spotswood;19;14;17;14—64
Broadway;9;7;14;16—45
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 5 (Morris 3, Carrier, Khalil), Broadway 2 (Lokey).
BOYS
Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41
NORTH CROSS (41) — Hines 4 0-0 9, Trail 0 0-0 0, Andrew 2 0-0 5, Robertson 1 2-2 5, Thompson 3 0-0 9, Cundiff 0 0-0 0, Bloomfield 4 1-1 11, Jensen 0 0-0 0, McCoy 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-3 41.
EASTERN MENNONITE (65) — A. Hatter 1 0-0 3, Cardoza 2 1-2 5, D. Hatter 5 0-0 11, Bellamy 3 0-0 6, Gillenwater 5 1-1 12, Jones 6 2-2 15, Bailey 3 0-0 6, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 2-2 5, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-7 65.
North Cross;18;3;13;7—41
Eastern Mennonite;18;6;17;24—65
3-Point Goals — North Cross 8 (Thompson 3, Bloomfield 2, Hines, Andrew, Robertson), Eastern Mennonite 5 (A. Hatter, D. Hatter, Gillenwater, Jones, Hess).
Riverheads 50, Fort Defiance 47
RIVERHEADS (50) — Gray 4 5-6 13, Ferris 1 0-0 2, Painter 8 2-3 21, Lightner 0 0-0 0, Barger 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 2 0-0 5, Morris 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Sorrells 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 7-9 50.
FORT DEFIANCE (47) — Simmons 0 0-0 0, Dove 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 2-3 4, Jones 2 1-2 5, Sutton 0 2-3 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Veney 3 0-0 9, Angel 0 0-0 0, Cook 7 1-2 16, Gutshall 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 6-10 47.
Riverheads;10;9;19;12—50
Fort Defiance;8;12;17—47
3-Point Goals — Riverheads 5 (Painter 3, Dunlap, Morris), Fort Defiance 5 (Veney 3, Cook, Gutshall).
