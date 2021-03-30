TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
East Rockingham, Harrisonburg and Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
James Madison at Chattanooga Classic, TBD
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Shenandoah at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
James Madison at CAA Championships in Christiansburg, TBD
TENNIS
High School Boys
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.