TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

East Rockingham, Harrisonburg and Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

James Madison at Chattanooga Classic, TBD

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Shenandoah at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

James Madison at CAA Championships in Christiansburg, TBD

TENNIS

High School Boys

North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.