TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College
James Madison vs. Seahawk Intercollegiate in Wallace, N.C., TBD
High School
Luray and Page County at Madison County, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
George Washington at James Madison, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
College Women
George Washington at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.
Page County at Stonewall Jackson, 7:15 p.m.
