TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College

James Madison vs. Seahawk Intercollegiate in Wallace, N.C., TBD

High School

Luray and Page County at Madison County, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

George Washington at James Madison, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

College Women

George Washington at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.

Page County at Stonewall Jackson, 7:15 p.m.

