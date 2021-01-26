TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Northeastern at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Page County and Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.