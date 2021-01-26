TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Northeastern at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Page County and Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.
