TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Broadway, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 6 p.m.
Luray at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
James Madison vs. NCAA Louisville Regional at University of Louisville Golf Club, TBD
SOCCER
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Luray at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
