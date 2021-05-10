TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Broadway, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 6 p.m.

Luray at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

James Madison vs. NCAA Louisville Regional at University of Louisville Golf Club, TBD

SOCCER

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Luray at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

