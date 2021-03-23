TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m
SOFTBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Mary Washington (DH), 3 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Virginia Commonwealth, 1 p.m.
High School
Carlisle School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 4 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.
Waynesboro at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.