TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m

SOFTBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Mary Washington (DH), 3 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Virginia Commonwealth, 1 p.m.

High School

Carlisle School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 4 p.m.

High School

East Rockingham at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.

Waynesboro at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Page County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.

