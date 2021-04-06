TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Clarke County, East Rockingham, Luray, Madison County, Page County, Rappahannock County, Stonewall Jackson and Strasburg in Bull Run District tournament at Spotswood Country Club, 9 a.m.
Carlisle School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Quarterfinals
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, TBD
SOFTBALL
College
Radford at James Madison (DH), 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon (DH), 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Shepherd, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
High School
Clarke County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.
