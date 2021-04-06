TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Sweet Briar, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Clarke County, East Rockingham, Luray, Madison County, Page County, Rappahannock County, Stonewall Jackson and Strasburg in Bull Run District tournament at Spotswood Country Club, 9 a.m.

Carlisle School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Old Dominion Athletic Conference Quarterfinals

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, TBD

SOFTBALL

College

Radford at James Madison (DH), 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon (DH), 3 p.m.

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Shepherd, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

High School

Clarke County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.

