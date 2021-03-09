TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
East Rockingham at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College
James Madison at River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C., TBD
Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite at Hill City Invitational in Lynchburg, TBD
High School
Luray, Page County and Rappahannock County at Stonewall Jackson, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 4 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Stonewall Jackson, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.