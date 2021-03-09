TODAY

FOOTBALL

High School

East Rockingham at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College

James Madison at River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C., TBD

Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite at Hill City Invitational in Lynchburg, TBD

High School

Luray, Page County and Rappahannock County at Stonewall Jackson, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 4 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 6:45 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Stonewall Jackson, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.

