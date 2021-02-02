TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
College Women
Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 5:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, canceled
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Virginia Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, canceled
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
