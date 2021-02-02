TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

College Women

Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 5:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray, canceled

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Virginia Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray, canceled

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

