TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Delaware at James Madison, 3 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College

James Madison at CAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C., TBD

High School

Region 5D Tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 10 a.m.

St. Anne's Belfield at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Highland School, 3:45 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

