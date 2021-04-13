TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Delaware at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College
James Madison at CAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C., TBD
High School
Region 5D Tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 10 a.m.
St. Anne's Belfield at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Highland School, 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
