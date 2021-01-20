TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43
Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60
Turner Ashby at Broadway, ppd.
East Rockingham 76, Fishburne Military Academy 53
High School Girls
New Covenant 46, Eastern Mennonite 30
Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 43
Wilson Memorial 62, Fort Defiance 47
Page County 70, Rappahannock County 37
