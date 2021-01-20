TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43

Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60

Turner Ashby at Broadway, ppd.

East Rockingham 76, Fishburne Military Academy 53

High School Girls

New Covenant 46, Eastern Mennonite 30

Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 43

Wilson Memorial 62, Fort Defiance 47

Page County 70, Rappahannock County 37

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.