TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41
Luray at East Rockingham, ppd.
Spotswood 47, Broadway 31
Riverheads 50, Fort Defiance 47
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Luray, ppd.
Spotswood 64, Broadway 45
Fort Defiance 52, Riverheads 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.