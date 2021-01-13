TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41

Luray at East Rockingham, ppd.

Spotswood 47, Broadway 31

Riverheads 50, Fort Defiance 47

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Luray, ppd.

Spotswood 64, Broadway 45

Fort Defiance 52, Riverheads 34

