Logan McNeely and Clay Lockett each drove in two runs and reliever Ben Sieracki allowed no runs in four innings as the host Harrisonburg Turks beat the Staunton Braves 8-4 at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday in the first of two games.
McNeely had two hits in his first two at-bats and drove in two runs in the third as Harrisonburg scored five runs to take a lead of 5-2. Lockett drove in two runs with a single in the fifth to give the Turks a lead of 8-4.
The starting lineup for the Turks in the first game was second baseman Carlos Marte (Elon, .277 average through Wednesday); left fielder Peyton Crispin (Oklahoma City, .207); catcher McNeely (Wingate, .286); right fielder Conor Hartigan (Virginia Tech, .254); first baseman Jordan Sweeney (Rutgers, .292); shortstop Bryce Safferwich (JMU, .189); center fielder Lockett (Southern Nazarene, .208); third baseman Frederic Walter (Oklahoma City, .205); DH Justin Wachs (Nova Southeastern, .143); and pitcher Will Carter.
Safferwich and Walter each had two hits. Carter entered the game with an ERA of 4.21 this season. He went three innings and gave up six hits and three runs before reliever Sieracki (5-2) took over in the fourth. The second game ended after DN-R print deadlines.
In other baseball Thursday:
RCBL
Clover Hill at Stuarts Draft: Kevin Chandler started on the mound for the visiting Bucks while Trever Vernon got the nod for the host Diamondbacks. It was the second start of the season for Chandler while Vernon entered the game with an ERA of 7.04 this year in five games, with two starts.
VBL Playoffs
Weather permitting, the South Division - which includes Harrisonburg - will begin the playoffs on Saturday in the Valley Baseball League.
The North Division, weather permitting, will begin Sunday. The top four teams in each division make the playoffs.
JMU Baseball
James Madison slugger Chase DeLauter, from Martinsburg, West Virginia, has been chosen to the All-Star team in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League.
There will not be a game this year, but the league wanted to note top players. He was hitting .306 (third in the league) through Wednesday with a league-high seven homers and 15 RBIs, the fourth-best mark.
JMU Soccer
Former JMU soccer goalie TJ Bush has signed with the Charlotte Independence of the USL Championship, the school announced Thursday. The Herndon native had 30 career shutouts for the Dukes.
Also, JMU has added a member of the class of 2021: midfielder Guillermo Amor, who is from Barcelona. The Dukes begin the season on Aug. 26 against Marshall.
Va. To Aberdeen
The Aberdeen Ironbirds, the high Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, certainly have a strong connection to the Shenandoah Valley and the rest of the state.
The roster of Aberdeen includes pitcher Shelton Perkins, who was drafted out of James Madison by the Orioles in 2019. Other pitchers on the roster as of this week included others from Virginia colleges: Connor Gillispie (VCU) and Nick Roth (Randolph-Macon).
In addition, Aberdeen pitcher Ryan Watson (Auburn) played in the Valley League for Front Royal in 2017 while fellow hurler Garrett Stallings is from Chesapeake and played in college at Tennessee.
Zach Peek, another pitcher, is from the Lynchburg area and went to college at Winthrop. He was drafted by the Angels and worked out this winter in Harrisonburg at Next Level Athletic Development after being traded to Baltimore.
Roanoke native J.D. Mundy, a first baseman for Aberdeen, played at Radford and Virginia Tech in college and for Covington in the Valley League in 2018. He had 10 homers with Aberdeen through Wednesday.
"I really learned a lot," Mundy told the News-Record last year about his summer in the Valley League. Aberdeen was 36-21 through Wednesday.
Peek was recently promoted from low Single-A Delmarva - Perkins and Mundy started the year there as well. Perkins has a 3.44 ERA this year in the minors with four saves through Wednesday.
Stallings has a 4.43 ERA for Aberdeen this season before Thursday's play while Roth was at 8.75 in 16 outings, with three saves, out of the bullpen.
