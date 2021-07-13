Jordan Sweeney (Rutgers) tripled in a run in the top of the seventh and last inning and then scored on a wild pitch as the Harrisonburg Turks staged a comeback to win 2-1 in the nightcap on Monday at Covington to split the doubleheader.
William Carter of Harrisonburg started on the mound in the second game and allowed just one run in 6.1 innings of work. Mac Callari got the last two outs for the save.
Victor Loa, the Covington starter in game two, gave up five hits and one run in 6.1 innings of work.
In the first game, Avery Heiple of Potomac State and two relievers held the Turks to four hits as host Covington beat Harrisonburg 3-2.
Heiple gave up just three hits and two runs to best Harrisonburg starter Jake Blair (Santa Fe College), who allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts in five innings of work.
Sweeney drove in both runs for the Turks in the first game.
All-star Mike Rosario (Miami) of the Turks started at designated hitter and drew two walks then pitched one inning out of the bullpen. Harrisonburg is 16-16 and the Lumberjacks are 10-22.
In other games Monday:
RCBL
Clover Hill 6, Broadway 4: Clover Hill, which trailed 3-1 at one point, scored two runs in the top of the ninth and won 6-4 over host Broadway.
John Siciliano and Cole Jenkins each had two hits and drove in a run for the Bucks and Kevin Navedo also added two hits for Clover Hill. Trent Abernathy had four hits for Broadway and leadoff man Justin Lohr had two.
Kevin Chandler was the starting pitcher for the Bucks while Jacob Bell made the start for Broadway. Chandler allowed three runs in six innings before Kellen Hoover took over in the seventh and gave up just one run in three innings. Bell fared very well, going seven innings and giving up two runs with 10 punchouts.
Montezuma 15, Elkton 2 (7): The Braves won at home 15-2 in seven innings to improve to 9-5 while the Blue Sox fell to 2-13.
Grottoes at Stuarts Draft: Adam Dofflemyer started on the mound for Grottoes while William Mullins got the ball for Stuarts Draft. Dofflemyer allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) in five innings. Mullins gave up five runs (two earned) in five innings in a game that ended after DN-R print deadlines.
Youth Baseball/Softball
The Bridgewater Little League major girls lost 2-0 to Richlands on Sunday and were eliminated from the state Little League tournament. Bridgewater won 14-3 over Coeburn late Friday as Belle Thyson allowed no hits in the 4.1 innings she pitched. Bridgewater lost 5-0 to McLean on Saturday.
In the state Babe Ruth tournament, the Keezletown 10s lost on Friday 11-0 to Christiansburg.
On Saturday, the team came back from a 4-0 hole and won 7-4 over Winchester as Grayson Hoover had three hits and scored two runs while Gavin Lauro, Miller Hawkins, Jeremiah Micheal and Levi Lipscomb each had two hits.
Keezletown then lost the same day 9-1 to Rockville and were knocked out of the tourney and took fifth in the states.
The Keezletown 12s won 8-1 on Friday against Pulaski as Brennan Stobbs went 5.1 innings and fanned 14 while River St. Claire finished up on the mound.
The team then lost to 11-1 on Friday to Glen Allen, the eventual state champion. Keezletown won 8-4 against Williamsburg on Saturday as Trey Moore pitched a strong game while Stobbs and Sammy Moats hit homers.
Later in the day, the Rockingham County squad lost 12-4 to Winchester to take fourth in the state while winning the Don Rose Memorial Sportsmanship Award.
"This season was a tough one to start with (COVID) but we were so happy to get the kids back on the field. The success we had this season was a great surprise as for our numbers were down compared to previous seasons," noted Kimberley Hoover, the president of Keezletown Babe Ruth.
Cavs, Hokies
University of Virginia players selected Monday on the second day of the Major League draft were: Andrew Abbott (second round, Reds); Zack Gelof (second, A's); Griff McGarry (fifth, Phillies); and Mike Vasil (eighth, Mets).
Steve Connolly of Virginia Tech went in the 10th round to the Royals.
Bradford Webb of VCU went in the seventh round to the Rangers, Greg Hunter of ODU was picked by the Rangers in the eighth, and Fraser Ellard of Liberty went in the eighth round to the White Sox.
The only Virginia prep player picked on Monday was James Triantos, a third baseman from James Madison High in Vienna. He went in the second round to the Cubs.
The Nationals' pick in the 10th round was second baseman Darren Baker out of Cal-Berkeley. He is the son of Dusty Baker, the former Major League standout and ex-Washington manager who is now the skipper of Houston.
Connor Norby - who played for Waynesboro in 2019 in the VBL - went in the second round to the Orioles out of East Carolina. Staunton pitcher Chris Widger, an All-Star on Sunday, went in the 10th round to Texas.
ODU pitcher Hunter Gregory, who played for Charlottesville in 2018, was picked in the eighth round by Toronto.
