Charlottesville starting pitcher Jacob Haney did not allow a hit in his four innings and reliever James Vaughn was also effective as the division-leading Tom Sox beat the Harrisonburg Turks 4-0 on Monday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Vaughn came on in the fifth and allowed just one hit in four innings on the mound and Chase Centala pitched the ninth. Jack Hurley of Charlottesville had an RBI double in the fourth to give Charlottesville a 1-0 lead.
The starting lineup for the Turks was second baseman Carlos Marte (Elon), left fielder Peyton Crispin (Oklahoma City), center fielder Mike Rosario (Miami), catcher Logan McNeely (Wingate), right fielder Conor Hartigan (JMU), designated hitter Derek Crum (Wake Forest), third baseman Clay Lockett (Southern Nazarene), shortstop Bryce Safferwich (JMU), first baseman Jordan Sweeney (Rutgers), and pitcher Garrett Simpson (Eastern Kentucky).
Simpson allowed just two hits and one run in his first five innings of work. Lockett had the only hit for the Turks. Adam Cecere had two hits and three RBIs for Charlottesville.
Haney is a product of William & Mary and the son of former Major League pitcher Chris Haney. Larry Haney, the grandfather of Jacob, went to Orange and was a catcher in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles as a rookie in 1966. Chris Haney made his Major League debut in 1991 with Montreal and was teammates with Dave Martinez, the Washington manager. Jacob Haney is from Charlottesville and went to The Covenant School.
In other Monday baseball:
RCBL
Stuarts Draft 14, Grottoes 1: Chaz Henry had three hits and drove in three runs, Will Haas scored three runs, had two hits and drove in three and pitcher Doug Pollock allowed just one run as Stuarts Draft beat host Grottoes 14-1 on Monday in seven innings.
Stuarts Draft improved to 7-5 while the Cardinals fell to 7-6. Clayton Michael drove in the only run for Grottoes while David Wood had a hit and scored the run for the Cardinals.
Broadway at Clover Hill
Bridgewater 12, Elkton 1: Hunter Miller had three hits and drove in three runs and Corbin Lucas and Jonathan Sexton added three hits with an RBI as the host Bridgewater Reds thumped Elkton 12-1 at Ray Heatwole Field.
In the seven-inning game, Derek Shifflett was the winning pitcher as he went the distance and added two hits. Jeremy Kwolek had one hit and scored the only run for Elkton.
The Reds are now 3-10 while Elkton is 2-10.
Broadway at Clover Hill: The Bruins led 5-3 in the in the eighth in a game that ended after DN-R deadlines. Jett Shue had three hits in his first four bat-bats for Broadway while Jordan Yankey was the starting pitcher and went five innings and gave up three runs. Clover Hill starter Reid Long went five innings.
VBL All-Stars
The Valley League All-Stars were announced Monday and those from the Turks that made the squad are pitchers Logan McClure (West Virginia Tech) and Andres Rodriguez (Florida Tech), catcher Logan McNeely (Wingate), second baseman Carlos Marte (Elon) and outfielder Michael Rosario of Miami.
Eastern Mennonite product Jaylon Lee, one of the top hitters in league with Woodstock, was also picked. He will also take part in the Home Run Derby.
JMU pitcher Joe Vogatsky, with Purcellville, and Spotswood graduate Daniel Ouderick (West Virginia), a pitcher with Strasburg, were also chosen.
The North squad is comprised of players from Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Strasburg, Winchester and Woodstock. The South squad includes players from Charlottesville, Covington, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Woodstock's Mike Bocock, a product of Turner Ashby and Bridgewater College, will manage the North and Kory Koehler of Charlottesville will guide the South.
They were picked since their team was leading its division through games of Sunday.
The game will be in Harrisonburg on Sunday night at James Madison's Veterans Memorial Park.
Keezletown Babe Ruth
Two teams from Keezletown Babe Ruth League Baseball are headed to the state tournament, president Kim Hoover said Monday. Both teams won at the District 4 level last week to advance.
The U-10 team will play on Thursday in Virginia Beach in the state tournament while the U-12 squad will play the same day in Williamsburg.
The U-10 team won the district title on Wednesday in Waynesboro while the U-12 team advanced with the district title in Keezletown on Friday.
Hale To Arizona
Former Nationals' bench coach Chip Hale was named the new coach at the University of Arizona. He was a member of the 1986 national title team at Arizona and another member of that team was Mike Thorell, who played for the Turks in the 1980s. Hale had been a coach with Detroit this year but will leave to take over the Wildcats.
