James Madison product Conor Hartigan had two hits and drove in three runs and Peyton Crispin, batting back of Hartigan, had three hits and scored twice as the visiting Harrisonburg Turks beat Covington 12-4 on Monday.
Harrisonburg led 5-0 going to the last of the third. Pitcher Brett Whiteman (Mercyhurst), from Ridgeley, West Virginia, came on in the third inning and threw well for the Turks as went 3.2 innings and did not allow a run. Harrisonburg scored six in the seventh to take a lead of 11-1.
In the Rockingham County Baseball League, Spotswood graduate Adam Dofflemyer got the start on the mound for Grottoes while Henry Delavergne, normally an outfielder, got the ball for host New Market.
Delavergne did not allow a run in the first three innings but he gave up a two-run homer to Dylan Nicely in the fourth. Dofflemyer, who pitched in college at Lynchburg this spring, allowed just one run in the first five innings.
Pearce Bucher of New Market tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ty Bennett in the last of the fourth to trim the margin to 2-1. Bucher then hit a two-run homer in the last of the sixth as New Market took a lead of 3-2.
Delavergne went five innings and allowed the two runs before Matt House took over in the sixth. House allowed just two hits and no runs in three innings before CJ Morton pitched the ninth for New Market as Grottoes tied the game at 4 to send the game into extra innings.
But the Cards scored two in the top of the 10th to take a 6-4 lead and Grottoes held on for a 6-5 win as leadoff man Boogie Saunders had three hits and scored a run and Keegan Woolford added a homer for the Cards.
JMU Basketball
The Founding Fathers, a basketball team of JMU alums, will play No. 1 seed Sideline Cancer on July 18 at 5 p.m. in Charleston, West Virginia in The Tournament. The game will be on ESPN3. The Founding Fathers are a No. 16 seed.
BC Football
Bridgewater College football standout Brett Tharp was named first-team to the D3football.com all-American team.
The linebacker led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 61 tackles this past season. He is from Baker, West Virginia and East Hardy High.
JMU's Alexander
Odicci Alexander, who pitched JMU to the College World Series, has signed with Athletes Unlimited. She will join the league in late August near Chicago.
Alexander struck out eight batters in six innings in her pro debut last week with the USSSA Pride in Florida. She is the first JMU softball product to sign with Athletes Unlimited.
JMU Soccer
Colleen Boyd, the former associate soccer coach for JMU women, is the new head coach at Wyoming.
