The Harrisonburg Turks, playing at home, got a two-run double in the last of the eighth by Logan McNeely (Wingate) to tie the game and he scored the go-ahead run on a single Peyton Crispin (Oklahoma City) in a 6-5 win over Waynesboro on Monday.
Michael Rosario (University of Miami) hit a homer for Harrisonburg in the third. Starting pitcher Liam McDonnell (JMU) went four innings and allowed four earned runs for the Turks before Nicolas Borek took over in the fifth and allowed just one run in 3.2 innings.
The best ERA for a qualified Turks pitcher through Sunday was Logan McClure (West Virginia Tech), who led the league at 1.12 before Monday's play.
JMU Football
James Madison picked up its fifth football commitment in the class of 2022 on Monday with wide receiver Terrell Timmons, Jr., declaring his intentions to the Dukes.
Timmons, a 6-2, 175 all-state pick out of Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., announced his decision on Twitter where he thanked the JMU coaching staff. Timmons initially picked up an offer from JMU on June 4 and completed a visit to Harrisonburg on June 17.
He held offers from Rhode Island and North Carolina A&T, according to his Twitter account.
NCAA NIL
The NCAA Division I Council on Monday recommends an interim policy on name, image and likeness. But it was just a recommendation and no changes will occur until the board of directors meet Wednesday, as noted by the compliance office at JMU.
Nats Down Mets
The Washington Nationals began a homestand Monday against several playoff-caliber teams as Kyle Schwarber hit another leadoff homer for the Nats; his sixth such in his last 16 games. He hit a second homer later in the game against the Mets. Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman hit an insurance three-run homer in the eighth in the 8-4 win. "I put a good swing on it. Great win for us," Zimmerman said on MASN after the game.
Washington begins a series with Tampa Bay (47-32) today. "It's tight; we are all battling," manager Dave Martinez told reporters Monday.
Top Hitters
In games through Sunday, Jaylon Lee (Eastern Mennonite) led the Valley League in RBIs with 24 and was tied for second in homers with five while playing for Woodstock. The leading hitter was Jackson Lancaster of New Market at .424. Lee scored four runs in the first seven innings Monday at Purcellville.
Va. Tech Hoops
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young has received a three-year contract extension. The athletic director at Virginia Tech is Whit Babcock, a former athlete at Harrisonburg and James Madison University.
BC Soccer
Bridgewater College, which won the title in women's soccer this past season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, will begin the fall season Sept. 1 at Gettysburg.
WNBA
Harrisonburg grad Kristi Toliver (eye) missed her first game of the season as Los Angeles lost on Sunday to Phoenix 88-79. She averaged 12.3 points per game in the first 13 contests this season for the Sparks. In the game Sunday, veteran guard Diana Taurasi of Phoenix became the first player in WNBA history to reach 9,000 points in her career.
The Sparks host the Aces of Las Vegas on Wednesday. Las Vegas is 11-4 while the Sparks are 6-8 and last in the West Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.