WASHINGTON - Kevin Sutton was winding down a three-year stint as an assistant basketball coach at Georgetown in 2016 when he said he met with Jeff Bourne, the athletic director at James Madison University.
At the time JMU was looking for new men's basketball coach and Sutton was a candidate. A former guard for the Dukes, the 1988 JMU graduate at the time had nearly 30 years of coaching experience with Division I assistant posts with the Dukes, ODU, George Washington and Georgetown.
Sutton, in an interview here last weekend, said he met with Bourne four years ago in the nation's capital about the position in Harrisonburg.
"I never got to campus for an interview," said Sutton, 45, now at assistant coach with high-flying Rhode Island of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The JMU post in 2016 went to Louis Rowe, another former Dukes' player who is now winding down a difficult fourth season.
Sutton, meanwhile, spent two years as an assistant at Pittsburgh before head coach Kevin Stallings was fired after the 2017-18 season.
The former JMU guard is now in his second season an assistant at Rhode Island under head coach David Cox, who also played in Colonial Athletic Association - with William & Mary.
Sutton was just a few blocks away from where he met with Bourne as he returned to the nation's capital last weekend with the Rams of Rhode Island.
URI won its 10th game in a row here Feb. 8 over George Washington before the streak ended Tuesday at Dayton, which could be joined in the NCAA field by fellow conference foes VCU and Rhode Island in a bounce-back season for the Atlantic 10. Dayton is ranked No. 6 in the country this week.
Sutton, who grew up in Falls Church, is no stranger to the NCAA tournament. He made a trip there with Georgetown and at URI works with recruiting, scouting and player development.
Bill Leatherman, a former JMU assistant coach, saw a coaching future when Sutton played for the Dukes.
"He was very attentive to what we were doing," said Leatherman, who now lives in South Carolina after a long stint at Bridgewater College. "He would ask a lot of questions."
Sutton has never been a college head coach but has been with five national-caliber prep programs, posting a mark of 489-102 with two national titles.
Among the many future pros that Sutton has helped developed is Cory Alexander, the former University of Virginia standout from Waynesboro.
Sutton, who aided the development of eight future NBA players, was not deterred when he was spurned by JMU four years ago.
An assistant for USA Basketball three times, Sutton could get another chance - and maybe at JMU.
The Dukes are just xx in four seasons under Rowe, who has one year left on his contract.
"That would be magic. It would be a dream come true," Sutton said.
The fact he has never been a head coach at the college level could hurt him once again.
Rowe is a first-time head coach. Before that JMU hired Matt Brady, who had been the head coach at Division I Marist before he came to Harrisonburg in 2008. Brady led JMU to its only NCAA appearance in the last 25 years.
And before Brady the head coach at JMU was Dean Keener (2004-08), who also had not been a college head coach when he left Georgia Tech to to take over for the Dukes.
Sutton harbors no ill will to his coaching brethren. But returning to Harrisonburg would be special.
"It has been a goal of mine; it is a dream of mine to be a Division I head coach," Sutton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.