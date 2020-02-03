For the second time in less than a year, vandals targeted the Turner Ashby Monument off Neff Avenue in Harrisonburg.
Lt. Pete Ritchie of the Harrisonburg Police Department said officers received a report over the weekend that someone doused the memorial to the Confederate cavalry commander with red paint.
Officers are still searching for the person responsible.
Calls to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument and the land it sits on, weren’t returned Monday.
This weekend’s incident was the second time the organization has been forced to clean up a mess on the property.
On June 6, a person walking their dog in a wooded area off Neff Avenue noticed mischief at the monument. Eggs, raw meat and other unknown substances were thrown on the monument.
The suspect also left notes quoting U.S. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
The perpetrator was never found.
The suspects in another case involving a Civil War landmark also haven’t been caught.
On Veterans Day, someone stole hundreds of battle flags from the graves of Confederate soldiers buried in Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
The 18-acre cemetery is home to roughly 9,000 graves.
Woodbine, part of the Virginia Civil War Trails program, features a Confederate monument, which is surrounded by the graves of more than 270 Confederate soldiers.
Among those buried are Joseph W. Latimer, known as “The Boy Major.” Latimer was a Virginia Military Institute cadet who left his studies to join the Confederacy.
The 19-year-old was wounded in the Battle of Gettysburg and was moved to Harrisonburg, where he later died.
The Colonel D.H. Lee Martz Camp 10, Sons of Confederate Veterans, put out the flags.
Philip Way, the group’s commander, said crime against Confederacy interests in Harrisonburg might be escalating.
“I had hoped it wasn’t, but it looks like it is,” he said.
In Charlottesville, city leaders have been in an ongoing, three-year battle to remove a Robert E. Lee monument from a city a park. The monument has been vandalized numerous times, police say.
While the incidents are frustrating, Way said, there has been one positive: more members.
“We’ve made a lot more connections,” he said. “A lot more people are joining.”
A $1,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the stolen flags. Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call police at 434-4436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.