SALEM — He did it again.
For the second-straight season, Turner Ashby senior heavyweight Jessie Knight capped a perfect season with a win in the Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight championship on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
Knight pinned Rockbridge County's David Allio — the same opponent he beat in the Valley District and Region 3C championship bouts — with nine seconds left in the second period.
The U.Va.-signee finished the year 18-0 after going 23-0 during his junior season on the way to his first state championship.
Knight was the lone city/county wrestler to capture first place Saturday.
Check back for more from the VHSL state wrestling tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.