Josh Tutwiler is returning home again - but this time baseball is not clearly in plain view for his future.
A former Turner Ashby baseball standout, Tutwiler had been part of the coaching staff at VCU since 2016. Before that, he was a coach with William & Mary for three years after playing in college at the Division I level at St. John's and ODU.
Tutwiler recently accepted a job as accounts/events manager for RMC Events. He has an office at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison University, one of the major clients for RMC in the central Shenandoah Valley.
RMC Events is also very involved with events at the University of Virginia, wineries in the region and other schools and locales around the state. Tutwiler will be present at many athletic events at JMU.
"It wasn't something I was actually pursuing too much," Tutwiler said. "The job came open and it was a great company that I never heard anyone say anything negative about. We are unarmed security; we help events run smoothly for the clients."
"He is engaging. He gains energy from other people. That is critical in this field," RMC Events founder and president Dan Schmitt said Tuesday of Tutwiler. "He has always been a detail guy."
The uncertainty of sports during the pandemic played a role in leaving coaching behind.
"The current state of college athletics with recruiting and running camps, which is a big source of income. ... I didn't see this playing out but I wanted to look into this," Tutwiler said. "It was an unique opportunity. There wasn't a whole lot to be argued against it."
The recent drive from suburban Richmond to his home area was nothing like the one he made in September, 2012.
That drive, with his former girlfriend, came after he almost lost his life in a fall while hiking in Missouri.
"I was in Missouri visiting my girlfriend at the time. She was getting her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Missouri," he said.
On a Sunday, they were near the end of a hike of about eight miles when they stopped to admire the view.
"I climbed up the side of the bluff to get to the top," he said. "I stood up on the bluff to take a picture. I kind of pitched forward. ... I went out over the edge and fell about 40 feet. I went through a tree and landed on an out-crop about six or seven feet around. I looked out over the edge and there was another drop."
His former girlfriend went to her car to call 911 and emergency personnel arrived.
"I broke my neck in four places," he said.
During the ordeal, Tutwiler - a strong Christian - said he heard a distinct voice three times that guided his thoughts and actions. He also thought of his TA friend, Eli Lehman, who died in a fall in Nelson County in 2010.
Tutwiler was eventually taken to the hospital at the University of Missouri campus and had two surgeries in the days after his fall.
Five days after the fall, he was discharged from the hospital in Missouri and began the drive back to the Shenandoah Valley with his former girlfriend.
When Tutwiler met his regular physician, Dr. Ronald Schubert, in Dayton about nine days after the fall he was told he was lucky to be alive.
"I grew up in the church but the fall (and recovery) certainly strengthened my faith," Tutwiler, an only child, said Tuesday.
A few months later, Tutwiler was in the first-base coaching box for William & Mary when the Tribe began the 2013 season at powerhouse Clemson.
Tutwiler grew up in Bridgewater and after leaving TA in 2007 he played at St. John's in New York, a junior college in Tennessee and then was an all-Colonial Athletic Conference catcher at ODU.
He was the offensive MVP of Staunton in the Valley Baseball League in 2011 and was later part of the coaching staff for Waynesboro when the Generals won the league title in 2014. Tutwiler also played for the Harrisonburg Turks while he was in college.
Tutwiler is not sure how he may be involved in baseball with his new job. But he has been around the sports since a young age, as his father, Don, also played baseball at TA, in the early 1970s.
"That is something that comes from my dad and grandfather; I am sure that is in genetic in my blood," Tutwiler said of baseball. "There is no shortage of baseball; I played in the County League before I could drive."
He played in the Rockingham County Baseball League for Broadway and Clover Hill. Tutwiler hopes to stay involved in baseball in some way.
"I am not sure how it will get fleshed out with my schedule," said Tutwiler, who graduated from ODU in 2012 with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Philosophy of Religious Studies.
Tutwiler learned about the job with RMC Events through Schmitt, who founded the company in 1999 and now has about 2,000 employees. Schmitt was the president of Glen Allen Youth Athletics near Richmond.
"We would always run a baseball camp through VCU in the summer at Glen Allen and he was my point of contact there," Tutwiler said.
Schmitt said RMC Events has worked with JMU for nearly a decade but never had an employee with an office on campus. RMC has offices in Charlottesville and Mechanicsville, near Richmond.
"I think (RMC) is a good fit for him. I think he is looking to expand his career," Schmitt said. "Coaching baseball is probably a blast and he was very good at it. This is a way to stay uniquely attached in the industry, to sports. I think this will fulfill some of those needs to be around sports."
For now, the new team for Tutwiler is RMC Events.
"It was almost too good to be true," he said of the new job that brought him back to his roots.
