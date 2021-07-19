Peri Sheinin, a new sports anchor/news reporter at WHSV 3 in Harrisonburg, grew up in Rhode Island amidst a family of tennis players.
Her grandparents played, her parents still play - her mother, Betsy Richmond, was once featured in Sports Illustrated - and the younger sister of Sheinin is a rising prep senior and tennis athlete.
So Peri Sheinin was totally prepared when she went to the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, to play in 2012 at the age of 12 - and there was tennis legend Billie Jean King.
“It was a 12-and-under event for girls who were representing their section. I was representing New England. It was a national event. She had always been my idol. I was so inspired by the work she did on and off the tennis court," recalls Sheinin, who carried with her a book by King: "Pressure is a Privilege: Lessons I've Learned From Life and the Battle of the Sexes."
"I walked in and the first thing I noticed Billie Jean King was there," she adds. "That was such an impactful day for me. Billie Jean was so much of what I wanted to be. She just wasn't an athlete. She was an author and a role model for young women in sport. She spoke to all of the girls that day."
Sheinin still has the King book which the legend signed for her. "It is sitting here on my nightstand," the Rhode Island native told me last week.
King, of course, became in icon in the 1970s - in part because of her made-for-TV victory over noted chauvinist Bobby Riggs in 1973.
That was decades before Sheinin was born, but the lessons are still fresh even for the newcomer to the Shenandoah Valley. King has stayed relevant on social media as she champions women in sports, including the James Madison softball team this spring about the same time Sheinin joined Channel 3.
"She has stayed so relevant and so modern," Sheinin said of King, now 77, who won 12 grand slam titles in singles. "She is active on social media but active in life. She is always part of positive change."
King's brother is Randy Moffitt (they grew up in California), who pitched in the Major Leagues from 1972-83. He was teammates on the Houston Astros in 1982 with Alan Knicely, the Turner Ashby graduate who grew up in Bridgewater.
Sheinin played in junior events around the country as a young girl, from California to Texas to Florida to Virginia Beach.
She went on to play tennis in college at Brown of the Ivy League and graduated this spring after majoring in English with an interest in theater as well. She posted a singles record of 19-21 in her first three years at Brown while going 11-9 in doubles. She missed out on her senior season due to the pandemic.
She learned in college that sports reporting was her future. A woman in sports television broadcasting - or any realm of sports really - is no longer a stop-the-presses story on a national level these days.
Women have broken barriers in just the past year while coaching in the Super Bowl (Katie Sowers), being a finalist as the head coach for an NBA team (Becky Hammon) or running a Major League Baseball team as the general manager - see Kim Ng of the Marlins.
That said, there have been very few women in Harrisonburg sports TV media over the years. Jay Webb, the station manager and news director for Channel 3, said nearly 100 people applied for the position that Sheinin landed and has seen some turnover in the past.
"We were looking for someone with a lot of charisma and a lot of on-camera energy, and she certainly has that," Webb said Monday. "She is certainly a joy to have around the newsroom."
Sheinin had an internship with a television station in Providence while in college and was able to cover the last season for quarterback Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.
"She is incredibly driven and very focused," her Brown tennis coach, Lucie Schmidhauser, told me Monday.
Sheinin notes two women in sports broadcasting that inspired her: Lesley Visser, who was born in 1953 and went to Boston College; and Suzie Shuster, who has a degree in History and art from Columbia.
"The only reason I am here now is because of the women that came before me in this field, and really paved the way," Sheinin said. "Those two women are very impactful in my life."
Visser has covered nearly every major North American sports event, including the Super Bowl and Final Four, while Shuster is an Emmy winner with years at ESPN and with NBA on TNT, etc.
Sheinin works at Channel 3 under sports director TJ Eck, who is also a former college athlete: he played Division III baseball - a noble calling - at Juanita College in Pennsylvania.
Now the station has another northerner.
"I like the warm weather," she said of Virginia. "I don't like the cold weather, even though I am from New England. The chance to cover James Madison athletics was something I thought was so special. There are a lot of amazing athletes in our backyard. That opportunity seemed so cool. I was really excited about the opportunity."
Sheinin has begun a series of interviews of local women in sports and the first featured Kiki Jefferson, a standout basketball player at James Madison University. "I am really excited about it. I had an amazing interview with Jefferson - she is awesome," Sheinin said.
Sheinin's mother, now a veterinarian, was in Sports Illustrated in Faces in the Crowd in 1978, played at Harvard and as a pro. Her father, Dan, who played tennis in college at Amherst, is a professor in Marketing at the University of Rhode Island.
That meeting with King in New York still resonates with Sheinin.
"Inspiring the next generation is something that has driven me since that day. ... to go into the sports media world, specifically to cover more women in sports and give a voice to those young women in sports who are really working so hard to make a name for themselves," she said.
And so is Sheinin, a newcomer to the Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.