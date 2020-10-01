Rockingham County sheriff's deputies arrested two people in connection with a domestic dispute that ended in a double shooting in Clover Hill on Wednesday night.
Aldine William Dove, 41, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, felony shooting a firearm in an occupied dwelling and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Juanita Huntley, 61, of Clover Hill, is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said emergency crews responded to the 8000 block of Union Springs Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.
He said the investigation revealed that Dove shot his girlfriend, Ashly Daniels, 37, of Clover Hill.
After being shot, Daniels ran to the neighbor's house and went inside.
Hutcheson said Dove then dropped the gun and ran outside.
He said Huntley, hearing the commotion, grabbed a gun and went out to investigate. There, Hutcheson said, she found Dove unarmed.
Hutcheson said Dove began to run away, in the opposite direction of the neighbor's house.
He said Huntley then shot Dove in the back.
Dove was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life threatening injuries from the single bullet wound to the upper back area. Hutcheson said he remains hospitalized.
Daniels was taken RMH with a single bullet wound to the upper right shoulder. She was treated an released.
Huntley was booked into the Rockingham County Jail and released on personal recognizance bond.
