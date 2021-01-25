Rockingham County sheriff's deputies along with conservation police officers from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources nabbed two county residents for poaching multiple antlered deer from property north of Harrisonburg.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson credits the local residents for turning the pair in. On Jan. 7, he posted pictures of the suspects from the property owner's trail cameras on Facebook.
The post was shared more than 1,600 times and had tens of thousands of views, Hutcheson said.
"We had an overwhelming response," he said.
In the end, the pictures landed Clyde Edward Eppard Jr. and Kimberly Smith in handcuffs.
Eppard is charged with discharging a firearm from the road, illegal possession of wildlife, conspiring to trespass on private property, trespassing in posted private property, shooting from a vehicle, and hunting during closed season.
Smith is charged with conspiring to trespass and illegal possession of wildlife
“The great work of our conservation police officers in protecting our valuable natural resources is so often complemented by our strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners,” said Major Scott Naff, assistant chief of operations for DWR Law Enforcement, in a statement. “We are so appreciative of the support we received in this case from the Sheriff's Office and for the tremendous response of the wonderful people in the community that spoke up to bring the violators to justice and the case to an end."
Both defendants are free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.