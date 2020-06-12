For the third week in a row, demonstrators are rallying to bring attention to police brutality and call for accountability following the death of George Floyd.
At 3 p.m. today, James Madison University's NAACP chapter is hosting a march through campus to highlight racial injustice and honor black lives lost due to systemic racism and policy brutality. The silent march will gather at Warner Commons and move to Spirit Rock on East Campus. Student Activities is providing poster boards and markers on the Madison Union Patio at 2 p.m. for free sign making.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Court Square, the People's Equality Commission is hosting its first public meeting for a workshop and forum in shaping the commission, designed in partnership with the Community Justice Board to provide actionable input from the public. Tonight's rally will target creating subcommittees and work groups to shape local policies to fit Harrisonburg's diverse needs and enlist leaders in working to break down systemic racism.
-- Staff Report
